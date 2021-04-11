HOUSTON — texasentertainmentxperience.com
Texas Entertainment Xperience (TEX) is the ultimate family entertainment destination! This 160,000 sq ft space is over two football fields long, and action-packed with attractions everyone in the family can enjoy, featuring go-kart tracks, an Altitude trampoline park, arcade and virtual reality games, a ropes course, roller skating rink, party rooms, mini bowling, billiards, and more! Celebrate with them today!
