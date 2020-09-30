The Trinity Diet

Debilitating back pain left Steve Steeves barely able to walk. He was later diagnosed with Ankylosing Spondylitis, an incurable form of Rheumatoid Arthritis. He was given drug therapy for pain management and told he would be in a wheelchair by age 40 -50. Steeves said it was hard to imagine a life in which he wasn't active. A small voice inside him said, "There's another way. Seek out another way." This inspired him to learn more about health and healing. Steeves set off on a journey studying the human body and learned in the process that our physical health is connected to our spiritual and mental health. Today, Steeves is experiencing the best health of his life and is active jogging, playing basketball and lifting weights.