HOUSTON — Hollywood stars Anthony Edwards and Raphael Sbarge, along with Broadway actor Martin Moran, come together to bring awareness to male sexual abuse and assault in their new film "The Tricky Part".

"The Tricky Part" film captures a live performance of the award-winning play of the same name, written and performed by Moran. Edwards wanted to capture the performance for all time, as he believes it is a great way to start a conversation about male sexual abuse and lead to healing for men who've been isolated. Sbarge said, "Martin humanizes a complex subject and brings humor and wisdom to it in a way that leaves you feeling uplifted and moved".