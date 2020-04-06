The Trail to Health with Erika Schlick

Erika Schlick is a Health Coach, Blogger, and Cookbook Author of Wandering Palate.

She healed without antibiotics from Lyme disease, multiple autoimmune conditions including Hashimoto's, Celiac Disease, Psoriasis, and Alopecia as well as a myriad of other conditions including food allergies, gut issues, heavy metals, toxic mold and more. Schlick began sharing her journey on her blog, "Trail To Health", and was inspired to create a cookbook with recipes that have helped her stay healthy.

Great day's Cristina Kooker caught up with Erika to try one of the recipes in her new book "Wandering Palate".

INGREDIENTS

SALAD

1 Lb. Brussels Sprouts

1 Avocado, Diced

¼ Cup Sliced Almonds

LEMON MINT DRESSING

½ Cup Fresh Lemon Juice (About 3 Lemons)

1 Tablespoon Lemon Zest

½ Cup Chopped Fresh Mint Leaves

3 Tablespoons Chopped Fresh Tarragon

½ Teaspoon Dijon Mustard

¾ Teaspoon Salt

½ Cup Olive Oil

DIRECTIONS

1. Trim Off The Base Of The Brussels Sprouts And Wash Well. Use The Slicer Blade Of A Food Processor To Shave The Sprouts Thinly And Place In A Bowl. Alternatively, Slice On A Mandolin Or Use A Knife.

2. For The Lemon Mint Dressing, Blend The Lemon Juice With The Lemon Zest, Mint, Tarragon, Dijon, And Salt In A Food Processor Until Smooth. Add In The Olive Oil And Pulse A Few More Times Until Emulsified. Serve Immediately. If You Don't Have A Food Processor You Can Blend The Dressing With A Whisk.