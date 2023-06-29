The Top Experiences to Try When You Visit San Antonio

San Antonio has tons of activities that are fun for the whole family.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — The Alamo

A landmark of San Antonio and Texas history. The Alamo is currently undergoing a transformation to preserve the historic site.

While you're there, visit the Ralston Family Collections Center to see the Phil Collins Collection The British rock star generously donated his priceless collection of Alamo and Texana artifacts.

The park debuted a new ride this summer, Catapult Falls. It's the world's first launched flume coaster and the only vertical lift in North America.

- Be sure to check out the park's new 'E-Six Gaming Experience'.

The lounge includes immersive gaming, phone charging stations, a bar, and retail space with the latest gaming equipment.

Meerkats have made their return to the Zoo after 27 years. Visit Kronkosky's Tiny Tot Nature Spot to see the meerkats habitat, which has a family of five living in their social group.

This summer, the museum is hosting the "Tyrannosaurs: Meet The Family" exhibit. Created by the Australian Museum, the exhibition features a variety of interactive experiences all about the T. Rex and it's cousins.

Located along the River Walk, the Briscoe Western Art Museum is the perfect spot to learn about art, history and culture of the American West.

New this year, "Hidden Wonders". The tour features state-of-the-art lighting, a sound and light show, and an expansion into new areas of the southern Hidden Cavern.

Named For Carriquri Bird, AKA "Green Jay". The restaurant serves up food inspired by the bird's flightpath. Including regional cuisine from the Rio Grande Valley, the Texas Coast, and San Antonio.

Located on the RiverWalk, this restaurant combines Japanese street food with classic Texan fare. Menu items include the brisket egg roll and dashi corn waffles.

For more fun ideas, go to www.visitsanantonio.com.