The "Top 30 Influential Women Of Houston" Awards 2023

HOUSTON — Writer Diane Mariechild once said, "a woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform."

Thirty Houston women are being celebrated for their impact on our community as philanthropists, role models, business leaders, and more. Keith "D-Mars" Davis joined Great Day Houston to share the reason why he started Top 30 Influential Women Of Houston. He was joined by some of this year's honorees, women who exemplify the spirit of this award, Dr. Tonie Reincke, Lacey Tezino, and Claudia Aguirre.