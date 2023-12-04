The thrilling true story that inspired the movie "On a Wing and a Prayer"

HOUSTON — What would you do if the pilot flying you and your family home, died In midflight?

When actor and producer Roma Downey heard about this story and the outcome, she decided to make the movie "On A Wing And A Prayer." Starring Dennis Quaid, the movie is based on Doug White's incredible story of saving his family's lives by landing a plane he had never flown before. Roma and Doug shared how these stories of inspiration are like being touched by an angel.