The thrilling true story that inspired the movie "On a Wing and a Prayer"

HOUSTON — What would you do if the pilot flying you and your family home, died In midflight?
For Doug White, a series of small miracles along the way, turned into a very big blessing.
When actor and producer Roma Downey heard about this story and the outcome, she decided to make the movie "On A Wing And A Prayer." Starring Dennis Quaid, the movie is based on Doug White's incredible story of saving his family's lives by landing a plane he had never flown before. Roma and Doug shared how these stories of inspiration are like being touched by an angel.
"On a Wing and a Prayer" is now streaming on Amazon Prime.