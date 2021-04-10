x
Great Day Houston

The Texas Council on Family Violence and the movement against violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

HOUSTON — Gloria Aguilera Terry, CEO for the Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and 

Twila Carter, Executive Director of The Astros Foundation joined Great Day Houston for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

For more information on the Texas Council on Family Violence, visit tcfv.org

To donate, click here

For more information on The Astros Foundation, click here

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you're in an emergency situation, immediately call 911.

- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 / thehotline.org

- Texas Advocacy Project: texasadvocacyproject.org

- Houston Area Women's Center: (713) 528-2121 /hawc.org