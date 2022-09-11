The SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation is building girl's confidence in STEM

HOUSTON — Studies show that when girls reach the third grade, they've already begun to lose confidence in math. Not because they lack the skills, as those same studies note there are no performance differences between genders. It's due to the 'Confidence Gap', which purports that boys overestimate their abilities and performance, while girls underestimate both.
Loretta Williams Gurnell is on a mission to help girls regain that confidence. Her non-profit, SUPERgirls Shine Foundation, brings hands on stem experiences to Houston students.
Williams Gurnell and an alumna of her program, Kaylee Madden, joined Great Day Houston to discuss the STEM opportunities they're bringing to girls around Houston.
For more information on SUPERgirls Shine Foundation, visit supergirlsshine.com.