The story behind "The Cathouse" and MTV's "Headbanger's Ball"

Music personality and former MTV host Riki Rachtman brings his one-man show to Houston.

HOUSTON — You can catch Riki Rachtman and his "One Foot in the Gutter" tour at House of Blues this Friday, August 4 at 7:30pm.

You'll hear never-before-told stories of some of the world's biggest rock stars and see incredibly rare photos and videos from Riki's decades-old archives.

Tickets and limited "VFI" packages which include a private Q&A plus 30-minute hang with RIKI along with a signed poster, exclusive merch and early entry are on sale now atcathousehollywood.com

To learn more about the notorious rock club "Cathouse," visit cathousehollywood.com

Follow Riki Rachtman on social media: Facebook | Instagram 

