The story behind Houston's historic Pan-America Ballroom

HOUSTON — Pan-America Ballroom was a Houston venue at the epicenter for music and dance. The event space drew some of the biggest performers to Houston's Hispanic entertainment scene.
The building has long been demolished, but the memories created live on through the memories of the Houstonians who went to the Pan-America Ballroom.
Great Day Houston and Houston Historian, Mister McKinney take a look back at the ballroom's history
To learn more about Mister McKinney, or his work in our community, visit Facebook.com/MisterMcKinneysHistoricHouston
Archival photos & video courtesy of:
• Associated Press
• National Archive