x
The story behind Houston's historic Pan-America Ballroom

Throughout the 1960s and 70s, the Pan-America Ballroom was a place to celebrate Hispanic musicians and their music in Houston.

HOUSTON — Pan-America Ballroom was a Houston venue at the epicenter for music and dance. The event space drew some of the biggest performers to Houston's Hispanic entertainment scene.

The building has long been demolished, but the memories created live on through the memories of the Houstonians who went to the Pan-America Ballroom.

Great Day Houston and Houston Historian, Mister McKinney take a look back at the ballroom's history

To learn more about Mister McKinney, or his work in our community, visit Facebook.com/MisterMcKinneysHistoricHouston

Archival photos & video courtesy of:

Gregorio Torres Valerio Collection, Houston Public Library, Houston Metropolitan Research Center  

Paul Hester Collection, Houston Public Library, Houston Metropolitan Research Center  

• Associated Press

• National Archive

