The spirit of Curling with Team USA Paralympian, Steve Emt

Team USA Wheelchair Curler Steve Emt speaks about how a near fatal wreck changed his life and how he is empowering others

HOUSTON — In 1995, a drunk driving accident left Steve Emt paralyzed from the waist down. Nine months later, he returned to work, earned his teaching degree and taught middle school math for twenty years while coaching for the same basketball team he once played on. In 2013, Steve Emit fell in love with curling. This passion would eventually lead him to become a 2X Paralympian.

He is the author of the book You D.E.C.I.D.E., a memoir and self-help book with the same six-step action plan he has used himself to make big changes in his life. Steve Emt uses his D.E.C.I.D.E. Action Plan, as well as his own experience with adversity to motivate and empower others.

