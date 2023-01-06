The Salvation Army is distributing food boxes to those in need this June

The food boxes will help provide meals during the summer, when many children do not have access to school meals.

HOUSTON — In Texas, over 3-million students rely on the national school lunch program to get free and reduced-cost meals. In some cases, it's the only proper meal students will have all day. Yet those students won't have the same access to meals during the summer.

Major Rob Webb with the Salvation Army of Greater Houston explained how they can help ease the strain of those summer months.

The Salvation Army is hosting a food distribution event for Houstonians in need. The event will take place on Saturday, June 10th from 9 am - 12 pm at the Salvation Army's Multipurpose Distribution Center located at 4026 Interwood North Parkway, Houston, TX 77032. For more information, click here.

Tomorrow is also National Donut Day. First started by the Salvation Army in 1938, the day was originally held as part of a fundraiser during the Great Depression.