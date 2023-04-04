The Salvation Army Chic Boutique

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is hosting a pop-up sale of women's clothing.

HOUSTON — The Salvation Army is hosting a pop-up sale of women's clothing and accessories from Houston's best dressed.

Clothes don't make the man, but in this case they can make life better for Houstonians in need. The Salvation Army's Chic Boutique features designer clothing for a fraction of the original price. Some clothing and accessories are gently used, others are brand new.

Mary Maxey and Pam Singleman with The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary share how shopping at the chic boutique showroom will not only cost you much less but the results are priceless.

The Chic Boutique Showroom

Location: 2125 Richmond Ave. (Former World Market Store)

Opening Night: Wednesday, April 12 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. $20 Donation at the door

Sale Days: Thursday, April 13 – Saturday, April 15 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. No Entrance Fee

