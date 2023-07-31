HOUSTON — Back to school shopping doesn't have to be a hassle. Most importantly, preparing for the new school year doesn't have to break the bank! Director of Operations, John Romaka once needed a helping hand and now he's paying it forward! We learn more about his journey and how The Salvation Army aids families during tough times! To learn more, visit The Salvation Army on Instagram at @salvationarmyus
The Salvation Army can help you save a few bucks this back-to-school season
How The Salvation Army aids families during tough times.