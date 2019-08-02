HOUSTON — ReelAbilities Film & Arts Festival Co-Chair Dee Dee Dochen visited Great Day Houston to speak about the variety of art, music, and film that the festival is presenting. She was joined by Director of the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities, Maria Town who talked about the importance of Houston becoming a more inclusive city. TIRR Memorial Hermann Occupational Therapist Kylie Garrett and former TIRR Memorial Hermann patient Blake Tritico discussed the specialized care that is offered in the TIRR Memorial Hermann Challenge Program for people who have experienced life altering injuries.

For the schedule of events and more, go to reelabilitieshouston.org

To find out more about TIRR Memorial Hermann, go to tirr.memorialhermann.org