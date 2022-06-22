x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

The Red Rocker Sammy Hagar's Legendary Career

Sammy Hagar discusses his life and 50 years in rock 'n' roll
Credit: Great Day Houston

HOUSTON — Sammy Hagar official website: redrocker.com

For the last four decades, Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band Montrose, to his multiplatinum solo career, to his ride as the front man of Van Halen, Chickenfoot and his latest supergroup The Circle, Hagar has amassed 25 Platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. Along his journey, he has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written with songs like "I Can't Drive 55," "Right Now," and "Why Can't This Be Love" and earned the highest respect of the music industry with a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Hagar is also a dedicated philanthropist, two-time New York Times best-selling author and auspicious entrepreneur.

Catch Sammy Hagar and The Circle on tour with George Thorogood and the Destroyers, September 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Get to the root of your chronic pain & get your life back with Brazos Pain Management