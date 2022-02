February 21 - 27 is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. The campaign raises awareness and provides visibility to those affected by eating disorders

HOUSTON — National Eating Disorder Recovery Advocate, Priya James, and Psychiatrist, Jason James, M.D., discuss the signs of an eating disorder and what to do if you or a loved one is suffering from a possible eating disorder.

Contact the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline for support, resources, or treatment options for yourself or a loved one who is struggling with an eating disorder. Call or text 800-931-223.