The Re-Education Project

HOUSTON — This summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is offering a reduced-rate virtual summer program July 6-10th, for students in grades 5-8. The goal is to expand equity for Houston's youth through the implementation of integrated technology, and to close educational gaps that students experience over the summer break.
In order to do this, we need your help. Please make monetary donations by visiting our website at TheReEducationProject.org. Please email us at TheReEducationProject@gmail.com to donate supplies.