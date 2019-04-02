HOUSTON — Lindsay Gary, Founder of the Re-Education Project, stopped by Great Day Houston with Lindsay Seymour, Fundraising Chair, to discuss how the non profit is changing the lives of African American youth. Gary created the project to positively impact the educational realities of African American children.

“Our children deserve targeted and culturally-relevant education that will enable them to be innovative and global change agents, and The Re-Education Project was born.” – Lindsay Gary.

The nonprofit offers summer and after-school programs centered around five pillars: black history, entrepreneurship, social justice, literacy, and social intelligence. The program also includes a “Right of Passage” trip to Ghana, West Africa. For more information, visit thereeducationproject.org

The Re-Education Project presents:

Black Renaissance: A New Era of Excellence!

Come out and celebrate Black History Month at their 1st Annual Fundraising Gala!

Attendance will help support our summer and after-school programs for African American youth in the Houston area.

Tickets: TREPGala.Eventbrite.com

Attendees are encouraged to dress according to the Harlem Renaissance theme.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Gala begins at 7 p.m.

Location: Ensemble Theater