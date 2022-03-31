The Producer/Songwriter Behind the BTS Smash Hit, "Butter"

Rob Grimaldi is a producer/songwriter with a resume that spans across all genres, from country songs with Jimmie Allen and Tim McGraw, to Noah Cyrus and BTS

HOUSTON — Producer/songwriter Rob Grimaldi is the man behind BTS's fastest selling hit, "Butter". The K-Pop band even scored a Grammy Nomination for the song (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance).

This is not the first K-pop record Grimaldi has worked on, with songs for BLACKPINK, Monsta X, TXT, and Kai also under his belt. Grimaldi joined Great Day Houston to discuss his musical journey and the process behind producing hit music.

