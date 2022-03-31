The Producer/Songwriter Behind the BTS Smash Hit, "Butter"

HOUSTON — Producer/songwriter Rob Grimaldi is the man behind BTS's fastest selling hit, "Butter". The K-Pop band even scored a Grammy Nomination for the song (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance).
This is not the first K-pop record Grimaldi has worked on, with songs for BLACKPINK, Monsta X, TXT, and Kai also under his belt. Grimaldi joined Great Day Houston to discuss his musical journey and the process behind producing hit music.
For more information on Rob Grimaldi, visit his website or follow him on Instagram @robgrimaldi27
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held this Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. KHOU 11 will be broadcasting the show live at 7 p.m.