The perfect red wine and cheese pairings for you to try on National Red Wine Day

Master Sommelier, June Rodil, joins Great Day Houston to talk about Goodnight Hospitality, wine & cheese!

HOUSTON — At Goodnight Hospitality, they cultivate the creative landscape for unique intersections of people and place that celebrate mastery and honor authenticity. Driven by a commitment to excellence, the enjoyment of life and service to others, Goodnight Hospitality imagines places where purpose and passion elevate the guest experience.

Goodnight, a partnership between June Rodil and Felipe Riccio, currently operates Montrose Cheese & Wine, Rosie Cannonball, and MARCH restaurant at 1618 Westheimer Road. Their fourth location, The Marigold Club, inspired by the intercontinental cuisine of Mayfair London, is set to open end of 2023/beginning of 2024.

June Rodil has opened over twenty hospitality concepts with numerous James Beard Award winners and nominees and Food & Wine magazine's Best New Chefs. She is known as a leader in the beverage community, as one of 25 women in the U.S. who have earned the title Master Sommelier.

An avid sparkling wine drinker and determined to find cause for celebration in day-to-day life, in 2017 she launched her private label wine, June's Brut Rosé, with Austrian winemaker Markus Huber.