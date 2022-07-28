"The One That Got Away" on Amazon Prime Video

HOUSTON — The One That Got Away follows six singles who are given the chance to explore a lifetime of missed connections. Whether it's a high school classmate whose crush always went unrequited, or the kind stranger who offered a helping hand five years ago, the potential partners are sure to be dramatic. One by one, people from their past enter through "The Portal" to surprise them and take their shot at love in this time-traveling, experimental dating series.
Elan Gale (The Bachelor franchise, FBoy Island) serves as executive producer and showrunner with Gabe Turner (The Late Late Show with James Corden) and Caroline Roseman (Ex on the Beach, An Audience with Adele) also serving as executive producers. The One That Got Away is produced by Amazon Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions.