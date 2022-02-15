x
Great Day Houston

The No Sugar Baker

Great Day's Cristina Kooker sinks her (sweet) tooth into some delicious treats from the No Sugar Baker, super sweet but without the sugar!

HOUSTON — Stay connected to No Sugar Baker: facebook.com/NoSugarBaker

No Sugar Baker's Jalapeno Cups

Ingredients:

12 Wonton Wraps

1 Can of Jalapenos

4 Ounces Cream Cheese

½ C. Sour Cream

½ C. Shredded Cheddar Cheese

½ C. Cooked and Crumbled Bacon

¼ C. Chopped Onion

Easy Directions:

1. Spray a muffin pan and place one wonton wrap into a cup. Bake at 350 for 10

minutes. Set aside.

2. Blend together all other ingredients.

3. Spoon into each muffin cup.

4. Bake at 350 for an additional 10-15 minutes.

