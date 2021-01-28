The new Dog Haus Biergarten has hot dogs that will make you howl

For the fourth year in a row, Dog Haus is continuing its fight to help end childhood hunger with the return of its Chef Collaboration Series. During the series, Dog Haus' culinary team partners with the country's top chefs to craft limited-time items showcasing their own elite, exceptional style. Each unique item is then sold at all Dog Haus locations nationwide, with $1 of the purchase price from each benefitting its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry.