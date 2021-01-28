The new Dog Haus Biergarten has hot dogs that will make you howl

HOUSTON — Dog Haus Biergarten
8422 Hwy 6 N, Houston, TX 77095
For the fourth year in a row, Dog Haus is continuing its fight to help end childhood hunger with the return of its Chef Collaboration Series. During the series, Dog Haus' culinary team partners with the country's top chefs to craft limited-time items showcasing their own elite, exceptional style. Each unique item is then sold at all Dog Haus locations nationwide, with $1 of the purchase price from each benefitting its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry.
To kick off the 2021 series, Dog Haus is teaming up with renowned TV and YouTube personality Sam Zien, aka "Sam the Cooking Guy," to launch Mr. Miyagi – a deep-fried beef dog topped with mayo, teriyaki sauce, caramelized onions, tempura crumbles and wasabi furikake, served on grilled King's Hawaiian rolls – available at all Dog Haus locations through March 31.