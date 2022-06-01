The "Morning Bullpen" team talks Rodeo Houston's 2022 concert lineup

Artists such as Cody Johnson, Bun B, and George Strait are slated to perform at this year's Rodeo

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the full 2022 RodeoHouston entertainment lineup on Wednesday night.

Radio Hosts George, Mo, and Erik from "The Morning Bullpen" on 100.3 The Bull joined Great Day Houston to discuss what artists they're looking forward to seeing.

RoodeoHuston's genre lineup goes as follows:

Feb 28: Cody Johnson

March 1: Keith Urban

March 2: Tim McGraw

March 3: for King and Country

March 4: Ricky Martin

March 5: Jon Pardi

March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana

March 7: Luke Bryan

March 8: Maren Morris

March 9: Kane Brown

March 10: Journey

March 11: Bun B's H-Town Takeover (featuring Lil Flip, Z-Ro, Slim Thug, Lil Keke, and more)

March 12: Parker McCollum

March 13: Dierks Bentley

March 14: Sam Hunt

March 15: Gwen Stefani

March 16: Khalid

March 17: Chris Stapleton

March 18: Marshmello

March 19: Brad Paisley

March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde

The team also discussed events Houstonians can check out this weekend:

- Honor Shared Birthdays Of David Bowie & Elvis Presley

- Local Up-And-Coming Bands Mixing Their Sets With Cover Songs

- Costume Contest, Burlesque Acts, Face Painting, Games, & Elvis-inspired Concessions

- Saturday

- 7PM – 12AM

- The Continental Club

- Tickets Start At $20





- Mix Of Brazilian Samba, Parisian Café Music, Cabaret, & Vintage Jazz

- Friday & Saturday: 8PM

- Sunday: 2PM

- Jones Hall

- Tickets Start At $29

- Largest Exhibition Of Gems, Minerals, and Jewelry In The World

- Thursday, 12pm-6pm

- Friday, 10am-6pm

- Saturday, 11am-5pm

- NRG Center