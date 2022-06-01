The "Morning Bullpen" team talks Rodeo Houston's 2022 concert lineup

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the full 2022 RodeoHouston entertainment lineup on Wednesday night.
Radio Hosts George, Mo, and Erik from "The Morning Bullpen" on 100.3 The Bull joined Great Day Houston to discuss what artists they're looking forward to seeing.
RoodeoHuston's genre lineup goes as follows:
- Feb 28: Cody Johnson
- March 1: Keith Urban
- March 2: Tim McGraw
- March 3: for King and Country
- March 4: Ricky Martin
- March 5: Jon Pardi
- March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana
- March 7: Luke Bryan
- March 8: Maren Morris
- March 9: Kane Brown
- March 10: Journey
- March 11: Bun B's H-Town Takeover (featuring Lil Flip, Z-Ro, Slim Thug, Lil Keke, and more)
- March 12: Parker McCollum
- March 13: Dierks Bentley
- March 14: Sam Hunt
- March 15: Gwen Stefani
- March 16: Khalid
- March 17: Chris Stapleton
- March 18: Marshmello
- March 19: Brad Paisley
- March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde
The team also discussed events Houstonians can check out this weekend:
- Honor Shared Birthdays Of David Bowie & Elvis Presley
- Local Up-And-Coming Bands Mixing Their Sets With Cover Songs
- Costume Contest, Burlesque Acts, Face Painting, Games, & Elvis-inspired Concessions
- Saturday
- 7PM – 12AM
- The Continental Club
- Tickets Start At $20
- Mix Of Brazilian Samba, Parisian Café Music, Cabaret, & Vintage Jazz
- Friday & Saturday: 8PM
- Sunday: 2PM
- Jones Hall
- Tickets Start At $29
- Largest Exhibition Of Gems, Minerals, and Jewelry In The World
- Thursday, 12pm-6pm
- Friday, 10am-6pm
- Saturday, 11am-5pm
- NRG Center
- Tickets $8