Austin Davis Ruiz, Communications and Marketing Manager for The Montrose Center, is providing support for LGBTQ+ individuals.

HOUSTON — The Montrose Center empowers our community, primarily lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals and their families, to enjoy healthier and more fulfilling lives.

The organization is offering teletherapy, online support groups, weekly shelf stable meal boxes for seniors, and providing direct financial relief for clients (both new and current).

If you would like to learn more, connect with them using these resources:

Phone: (713) 529-0037