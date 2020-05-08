HOUSTON — The Montrose Center empowers our community, primarily lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals and their families, to enjoy healthier and more fulfilling lives.
The organization is offering teletherapy, online support groups, weekly shelf stable meal boxes for seniors, and providing direct financial relief for clients (both new and current).
If you would like to learn more, connect with them using these resources:
Website: Montrosecenter.org
Phone: (713) 529-0037
Address: 401 Branard St, Houston, TX 77006