The Mission of Yahweh is a shelter that empowers, enriches & restores the lives of homeless women and children

HOUSTON — In 1961, Sister Helen Gay, quit her job as a hair dresser and answered God's calling. She started feeding the children in her neighborhood, then started taking them in to stay and before you know it, she had adopted 24 of those children. Churches reached out to help her and in 1971 a board of directors was formed. By 1972, a corporate charter was granted by the State of Texas. The Mission of Yahweh now houses hundreds of women each year and serves thousands of meals per month.
The Mission of Yahweh offers life-changing programs for women and children. Another important part of The Mission's objective is providing outreach services to low-income families that live in our surrounding neighborhoods.
Leaders & Legends Inaugural Gala
• Benefiting The Mission of Yahweh
• September 20, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.
• River Oaks Country Club
• Tickets are available until Friday, September 15, 2023
To learn more about The Mission of Yahweh gala or how you can volunteer or donate, visit missionofyahweh.org.