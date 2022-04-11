The message behind the music at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Nwaka Onwusa, Vice President and Chief Curator of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, talked with Deborah Duncan about this incredible new exhibit, "It's Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment". Nina Simone said, "it's an artist's duty to reflect the times" and this exhibit shows how she and other musicians used the power of their music to tackle inequality and racism. See Aretha Franklin's Valentino dress worn during her first appearance at Radio City Music Hall when she sang "Respect", Jimi Hendrix's guitar strap, Bob Marley's hat. Plus, hear Chuck D. of Public Enemy discuss the "Fight the Power" lyrics. Rare photographs are also featured, including Muhammad Ali with jazz musician Gil Scott-Heron, Billie Holliday at the Tiffany Club, and Kendrick Lamar at the Grammy Awards. The exhibit is free, and you can see it right from the comfort of home.