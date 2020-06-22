The Menninger Clinic offers free support for busy moms

A new program helps moms cope and get the support they need to get through their daily lives

HOUSTON — The Menninger Clinic has launched a new program to help moms handle the stress and responsibilities that come with being a mom. This program was developed for moms, by moms.

Deborah Duncan talked with Elisabeth Netherton, M.D., and Jessica Rohr, Ph.D., about this free program and how you can take part.

