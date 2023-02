Patric Richardson shares his creative methods for cleaning clothes and making laundry loads more fun.

Example video title will go here for this video

Remember when the chore of laundry doing was basically an all-day affair?

Patric Richardson is on a mission to make laundry loads more fun, while saving you time and money. Known as the Laundry Evangelist, Richardson joined Great Day Houston with some tips on better ways to do laundry.