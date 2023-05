Houston Chronicle Columnist, Joy Sewing, shares her adoption journey in hopes others can open their hearts & homes to a child looking for a forever family.

HOUSTON — Joy Sewing works for the Houston Chronicle as their Culture Columnist. She focuses on Houston culture, families, social justice and race.

Sewing wrote an article about her story called "Sewing: My Houston foster-care journey ended with courtroom joy. I wish more kids got this chance." To read it, click here.