The James Beard Foundation's 10th Annual Taste America Culinary Series kicks off June 29

HOUSTON — The kickoff of the James Beard Foundation's Taste America culinary series is on Wednesday, June 29th at Silver Street Studios. This is the first of 20 events in this year's series celebrating the chefs and local independent restaurants at the heart of our communities. Taste Houston will highlight the richness of Houston's food culture, while spotlighting chefs who are aligned with the Foundation's mission.

Chef Michelle Wallace, from Gatlin's BBQ & Catering, is making Hickory-Smoked Catfish with Deconstructed Dirty Rice.

Now in its tenth iteration, Taste America is expanding with the inaugural launch of the 'TasteTwenty', a group of 20 chef teams in 20 cities across the country working together and championing the James Beard Foundation's mission of Good Food for Good.

A portion of proceeds from each event will go directly to the participating chefs' restaurants, with the remaining proceeds benefiting the James Beard Foundation's national programming, including the Open for Good campaign. The Open for Good campaign is an initiative committed to helping independent restaurants rebuild stronger from the pandemic and thrive for the long term.

For information on the Foundation's programs and initiatives, please visit jamesbeard.org