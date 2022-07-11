The Iron Sommelier competition benefiting The Periwinkle Foundation

The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and are cared for at Texas Children's Hospital. Funds raised through Iron Sommelier help support the Periwinkle Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs that serve more than 14,000 children, teens and families. This is made possible by a collaborative community of 20,000 supporters.