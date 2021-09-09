Prince and Beyonce's drummer, Queen Cora, and Grammy nominee Chanté Moore share details on this exciting outdoor event

HOUSTON — For tickets to The International Royal Music & Arts Festival, log on to TheRoyalFestival.com.

The International Royal Music & Arts Festival is a two-day multicultural festival celebrating music and the arts, September 11 - 12, 2021. It takes place on a 32-acre ranch, less than 20 miles from downtown Houston. The address is 636 Trammel Fresno Road Fresno, TX 77545.

The festival is family-friendly and will feature a variety of music, including funk, rock, dance, jazz, country, reggae, Afrobeat. There will be several independent pavilions which will showcase art, literature, film and fashion. In addition, there will be a game zone, DJ's, food trucks and food vendors.

Saturday's headliner is Grammy nominee rapper and singer Maimouna Youssef, "Mamu Fresh". For Sunday's grand finale, catch the Queen Cora Orchestra and Grammy nominee Chanté Moore.