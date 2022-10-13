The Informal Grub Farmers Market: Meet the vendors & learn the purpose behind their products

Two popular farmers markets, Rice Village and Heights Mercantile Farmers Markets! Come out and support these small businesses.

HOUSTON — Tiny Farmer @mytinyfarmer

Founder, Kelly Laudadio has spent her whole life around children in various capacities (nanny, aunt, sleep-trainer, foster mom, etc.) and when she had her son, but was unable to find food she felt good about feeding him, went on a mission to change the baby food game – not

only for her baby, but for yours, too. Tiny Farmer aims to prove that kids can love and develop a healthy relationship with food that isn't laced with sugars and preservatives.

Miya's Munchies is a small Houston based bakery specializing in Savory Pot Pies. It is owned by mother/son duo; Sumiyyah & Khaliq. All of their Pot Pies are both scratch and hand made using locally sourced ingredients; many of which come from the farmers market itself. From Classic Chicken to unique flavors such as Seafood or Braised Short Rib. They even offer Gluten Free, Dairy Free or Vegan Pie so there is truly something for everyone.

Miya's was started in 2018 after a 3 week trip to Europe reignited Sumiyyah's love for baking; as her entire childhood was spent in her family's European bakery. It has always been her dream to open her own bakery just as her parents had. Many of Khaliq's summers were spent with his grandmother in her classroom kitchen for she is a Culinary Arts teacher and a Pastry Chef herself. This is where he fostered a love for all things culinary. In 2021, on his 18th birthday, Khaliq was gifted 25% ownership of the business. He is a sophomore at University of St. Thomas where he studies business.

TKF Mushrooms @tkfmushrooms

Derek and Amanda are native Texans located in the tiny town of Huffman, who have lived in the Houston area most of their lives. Up until the end of 2020, Derek worked in the oil & gas industry for the previous 16 years, a decade in which involved living in West Africa. Like many others, a pandemic-related layoff ignited a kindling flame within the couple to create an amazing, sustainable, health-conscious small business cultivating gourmet & medicinal fungi (mushrooms!), that has quickly transpired and grown unimaginably in a short period of time. Their crops include delicious and wonderfully flavored varieties such as Lion's Mane, Chestnut, Pioppino, Black Pearl Oysters, King Trumpet Oysters, Enoki, and several others. Along with their gourmet mushrooms, Derek and Amanda produce and manufacture their own line of dualx2; extracted health supplements, highlighting the extremely beneficial compounds within Lion's Mane and Reishi mushrooms.

All My Moms @allmymoms

All My Moms is an ode to the nourishing and delicious recipes that the extraordinary and resilient women in our family have passed down from generation to generation of Cuban roots. We cook in small batches in order to remain authentic to our family recipes and honor the flavors and cooking processes that have been in our family for generations. Our goal is to share our family history and culture through flavors and bring you quality foods that are tasty, nutritious, and convenient without cutting corners.

