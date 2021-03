The Houston Rockets and the Rockets Women's Organization are partnering with Reliant for the fifth annual HTX Reads Book Drive.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets and the Rockets Women's Organization are partnering with Reliant for the fifth annual HTX Reads Book Drive benefiting the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.

Houstonians are asked to support childhood literacy virtually by texting "BookDrive" to 91999 or visiting bushhoustonliteracy.org/bookdrive.