Great Day Houston

The Houston non-profit 'Reading With a Rapper'

How Houstonians are unplugging from the traditional methods of teaching English Language Arts and the new digital program offered.

HOUSTON — Reading With A Rapper (RWAR) has been inspiring youth and adults through rap lyrics, literacy and technology. This 8-week course encompasses standard English Language Arts (ELA) metrics including figurative language and sentence structure, to name a few, infused with the words of popular artists that the students know - ultimately bringing culture into the classroom. 

