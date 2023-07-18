HOUSTON — Reading With A Rapper (RWAR) has been inspiring youth and adults through rap lyrics, literacy and technology. This 8-week course encompasses standard English Language Arts (ELA) metrics including figurative language and sentence structure, to name a few, infused with the words of popular artists that the students know - ultimately bringing culture into the classroom.
The Houston non-profit 'Reading With a Rapper'
How Houstonians are unplugging from the traditional methods of teaching English Language Arts and the new digital program offered.