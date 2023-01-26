The Houston Auto Show and The Houston Boat Show unlock the details on the EV's.

HOUSTON — For more information:
The Houston Auto Show and the Houston Boat Show got hitched for the second year in a row, bringing land and sea lovers together for one spectacular event. From Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2023 NRG Center attendees can experience the latest vehicles, boats and outdoor sports technology for just one ticket.
The show, the largest of its kind in the nation, features 700,000 square feet of exhibit space, showcasing more than 500 vehicles from over 30 brands PLUS 200 vendors from some of the biggest brands in boating and fishing.
