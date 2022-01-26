x
The Houston Auto Show and The Houston Boat Show got hitched

Great Day climbs aboard the largest boat inside NRG's Houston Auto and Boat Show

HOUSTON — For the first time ever the Houston Auto Show and the Houston Boat Show have gotten hitched, bringing land and sea lovers together for one spectacular event. From Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2022 NRG Center attendees can experience the latest vehicles, boats and outdoor sports technology for just one ticket. 

The show, the largest of its kind in the nation, features 700,000 square feet of exhibit space, showcasing more than 500 vehicles from over 30 brands PLUS 200 vendors from some of the biggest brands in boating and fishing. 

Tickets: $15 & Children 5 and under are free 

For more information:

www.houstonautoshow.com

www.houstonboatshow.com

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com

This content sponsored by Houston Auto & Boat Show

