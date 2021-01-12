The hottest toys this holiday season

Cliff Moss with Fundamentally Toys show Great Day Houston some of the most popular toys of 2021.

Fundamentally Toys

2401 Rice Blvd

Houston, TX 77005

713-524-4400

Hottest Toys 2021:

"Poppers" - Silicone bubble wrap toy

Loog Electric Guitar - A tiny 3-string electric guitar, about the same size as a ukulele, with a built-in amp and speaker! Comes bundled with flashcards, an app that teaches you music through AR, and free video lessons.

Pixicade Video Game Maker - Turns drawings into video games (for tablet)

Blipblox - A one-of-a-kind music device that's easy-to-use and safe for children as young as 3 years old. This fully functional synthesizer is an engaging creative activity that inspires kids to explore music they create using the colorful controls.

Blockaroo - Blockaroos are a foam, magnetic construction toy for children ages 18m to 6 years.

Wandini - Levitating LED wand

Soccer Bots - Remote Controlled soccer playing robots

Celestial Buddies - plush characters each personifying a celestial body occupying our heavens.

Mix or Match Dinosaurs - Magnetic Dinosaur toys with interchangeable parts

Klask - "Magnetic Air Hockey"