The hottest toys this holiday season

HOUSTON — fundamentallytoys.com
Fundamentally Toys
2401 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX 77005
713-524-4400
Hottest Toys 2021:
"Poppers" - Silicone bubble wrap toy
Loog Electric Guitar - A tiny 3-string electric guitar, about the same size as a ukulele, with a built-in amp and speaker! Comes bundled with flashcards, an app that teaches you music through AR, and free video lessons.
Pixicade Video Game Maker - Turns drawings into video games (for tablet)
Blipblox - A one-of-a-kind music device that's easy-to-use and safe for children as young as 3 years old. This fully functional synthesizer is an engaging creative activity that inspires kids to explore music they create using the colorful controls.
Blockaroo - Blockaroos are a foam, magnetic construction toy for children ages 18m to 6 years.
Wandini - Levitating LED wand
Soccer Bots - Remote Controlled soccer playing robots
Celestial Buddies - plush characters each personifying a celestial body occupying our heavens.
Mix or Match Dinosaurs - Magnetic Dinosaur toys with interchangeable parts
Klask - "Magnetic Air Hockey"
Shashibo -Shape-shifting-box. Magnetic folding cube