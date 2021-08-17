x
The hottest hot sauce in Houston

Local Lens Houston visits the Hot Sauce Boss at a spice-centric market offering hot sauces, salsas, rubs & other goods at varied heat levels.

HOUSTON — iBurn was founded in 2012, as the first spicy specialty grocer to taste test and approve every product they offered. They carry the best, quality brands in the industry. They specialize in spicy, barbecue and gourmet products. They are dedicated to customer service and a selection of quality products that keeps their customers returning again and again.  

iBurn LLC

4227 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77025

P: (832) 649-4964

info@iburn.com

iburn.com

