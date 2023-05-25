The history of the National Cemetery Systems

The National Cemetery System was established during the Civil War due to the overwhelming number of deaths which led to haphazard records and burials. The first American National Cemetery was built in Mexico City in 1851, and the Houston National Cemetery is home to many notable figures, including Marcario Garcia, the first Mexican immigrant to receive the Medal of Honor; Kermit Beahan, who was the Bombardier of the plane that dropped the second Atomic Bomb on Nagasaki in 1945; and the first African American Major League Baseball Pitcher, Dan Bankhead.