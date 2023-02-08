x
The history of Old Town Spring's Wunsche Bros Café & Saloon

The supposedly haunted eatery from 1902 serves up southern hospitality and American fare.

HOUSTON — In 1902, Dell and Charlie Wunsche opened The Wunsche Brothers Saloon and Hotel in Old Town Spring. Today, the tradition of southern hospitality continues at the current cafe and saloon, even if the Wunsche brothers are long gone...or are they? Many patrons have shared stories of encountering the ghosts of Dell and Charlie Wunsche throughout the years.

Mark Holmes, the restaurant's General Manager, and Executive Chef Jimmy Remedies joined Great Day Houston to share the history behind the historic landmark. 

Wunsche Bros. Cafe & Saloon 

103 Midway St, Spring, TX 77373

(281) 350-2233

