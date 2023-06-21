x
The History of Hispanic Houston's Pan-America Ballroom

The Pan-America Ballroom was an important fixture in Houston's Hispanic music scene through the 1960s and 70s.

HOUSTON — Throughout the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, one Houston venue was the epicenter for music and dance. The event space drew some of the biggest performers to Houston's Hispanic entertainment scene.

The building has long been demolished, but the memories created live on through the memories of the Houstonians who went to the Pan-America Ballroom.

Great Day Houston and Houston Historian, Mister McKinney take a look back at the ballroom's history

To learn more about Mister McKinney, or his work in our community, visit facebook.com/MisterMcKinneysHistoricHouston 

Archival photos & video courtesy of:

• Gregorio Torres Valerio Collection, Houston Public Library, Houston Metropolitan Research Center  

• Paul Hester Collection, Houston Public Library, Houston Metropolitan Research Center 

• Associated Press

• National Archive

