The history behind coffeehouses and the American Revolution

For centuries, coffeehouses have been brewing up more than just drinks.

HOUSTON — If you walk into a coffee shop, you might see businessmen and women grabbing a pick-me-up before work, students studying together, or an author writing their next book. This community of people from all walks of life has always been part of the make-up of coffee shops, even as far back as the 15-hundreds.

Historian Raffi Andonian joined Great Day Houston with more on the colorful history of coffee houses.

The first coffeehouses can be traced back to the Ottoman Empire. Coffee was affordable and the establishments allowed members from all levels of society to socialize and share ideas.

Coffeehouses spread to Europe in the 17th century. In Oxford, England, they became known as "penny universities." Patrons paid a penny for admission and would have access to newspapers and intellectual discussions.

In the United States, coffee was considered a patriotic drink, especially after the Boston Tea Party.

Today, we maintain the tradition of connecting with people having big conversations, and conducting business at coffeehouses. One of those modern coffeehouses is Slowpokes. Raffi Andonian and Great Day Houston host, Deborah Duncan, sipped on the shop's 'Purple Rain' and 'Honey Pea' lattes while diving into the history of coffee.

Slowpokes has four locations across Houston, where they continue the coffeehouse tradition of fostering community with coffee, drinks, and bites.