The High-Tech Texan shows us a stealth way to get fit at home

Exercise and video gaming comes together with a new core workout

HOUSTON — There are many ways to get fit and stay fit while being home. Michael Garfield, the High-Tech Texan, showed us a new gadget that is helping folks work out at home, but also get a little video game time in too.

The Stealth Core Trainer is a new, fun way to exercise. It trains your body, targeting 29 different muscles, all while enjoying a dynamic game experience. For more information, click here.

