HOUSTON — Houston is home to the largest medical center in the world, which means the city is also have some of the best healthcare on the planet. Yet for thousands of people, going from sick to well comes down to one thing... access.
The Healthy Houston Collective is a program that is providing basic healthcare to keep Houstonians healthier, for longer.
Senior pastor at St. John's United Methodist Church, Rudy Rasmus and Dr. Sarah Simmons joined Great Day Houston to discuss how their nonprofit, Bread of Life, Inc. is making health services accessible to everyone.
For more information, visit breadoflifeinc.org.