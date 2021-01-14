The Greater Houston Frontiers Club MLK Scholarship Breakfast on KHOU11

HOUSTON — Due to the pandemic, the Greater Houston Frontiers Club had to cancel their in-person Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast. But wait, there's good news, the event will be held virtually instead. You can watch it right here on KHOU 11 Monday, January 18th at 9am. The virtual breakfast will air in place of Great Day Houston that morning. Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth will be honored during the program with the Drum Major Award.