The gift of living life free of neuropathy

The Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day Houston viewers. For $29, get a tele-health visit, an in-office consultation, a copy of Dr. Thai's "Healthy Diet to Heal Nerve Pain" book, and a diagnostic nerve test to see if they can help. This is a $249 value.

The Advanced Nerve and Health Center treats the root cause of neuropathy and reverses the damage to the nerve. Dr. Bao Thai and Dr. Aliena Sohail shared more in the video above about their process and how it works. Patient Kevin Reynolds is on his feet all day in his work as a real estate agent. He would get home at night and he said it felt like ants with needles were poking him in his feet. After treatments at Advanced Nerve & Health Center, Reynolds has seen great improvement. It's been a life-changing for him.